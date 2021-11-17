Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

SRGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Surgalign stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.10. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

