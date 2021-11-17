Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUUIF. Desjardins cut shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

