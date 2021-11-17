Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Super Micro Computer worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,362 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

