Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUN. Mizuho upped their target price on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

SUN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,289. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

