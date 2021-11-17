Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price fell 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.84. 4,528,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,940,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of research firms have commented on SNDL. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

