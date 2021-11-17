Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.02

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 23129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.
In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period.
About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
