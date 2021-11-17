Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.02

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.02 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 23129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUM. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

