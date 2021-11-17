Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.46. Summer Infant shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 54,949 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Summer Infant by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 784,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summer Infant by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

