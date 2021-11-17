Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.46. Summer Infant shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 54,949 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a positive return on equity of 40.99% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter.
Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.