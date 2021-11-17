StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 66.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $519,092.34 and $69.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,839,104,113 coins and its circulating supply is 17,425,909,759 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

