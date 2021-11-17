StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.91

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 223615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

