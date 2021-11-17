StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.91

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.91 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 223615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.
STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 2.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
