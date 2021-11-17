StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $10.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in StoneCo stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2,806.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in StoneCo were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. HSBC lowered their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

