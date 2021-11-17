Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $22.05

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $22.72. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.
The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.