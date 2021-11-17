Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up to $22.05

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $22.72. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 1,193 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.26.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.