Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $305,919.36 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO William John Bush sold 12,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $305,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 519,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,654. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $51.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stem by 41.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

