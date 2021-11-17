Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $1,098,612.50 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Stem stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $51.49.
Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.
