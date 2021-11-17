Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO Sells $1,098,612.50 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $1,098,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,719,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

