Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,099. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 452,763 shares of company stock valued at $31,098,981. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 513.1% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 32,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 126.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 55,455 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

