STATERA Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, STATERA has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $4.12 million and $72,389.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STATERA Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,171,196 coins and its circulating supply is 80,171,195 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

Buying and Selling STATERA

