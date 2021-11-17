State Street Corp Sells 598,675 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,093,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598,675 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.20. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

Enel Américas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.