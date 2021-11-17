State Street Corp Purchases 73,315 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Baozun were worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Baozun by 3,062.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 244,576 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP increased its position in Baozun by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Advisors LP now owns 523,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 222,146 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Baozun by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 318,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 197,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Baozun by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 593,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after buying an additional 168,459 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZUN stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

