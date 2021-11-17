State Street Corp Increases Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.48% of Innoviva worth $32,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a current ratio of 75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.