State Street Corp Buys 879,922 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879,922 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,499,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,679 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 68,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,404,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSA opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

