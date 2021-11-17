State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 497.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,236 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in State Street were worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,974 shares of company stock worth $929,080 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

