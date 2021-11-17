State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

