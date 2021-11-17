State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.92 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of CSX opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

