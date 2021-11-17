State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hess were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 18.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

