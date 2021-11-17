State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,890 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $116.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,168,917 shares of company stock valued at $122,601,167. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

