State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,461 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $1,314,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $726,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,282,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

NYSE MCO opened at $401.64 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,341 shares of company stock valued at $511,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

