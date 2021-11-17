Starbucks Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

