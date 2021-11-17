Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of SBLK stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $18.62. 135,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $617,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after buying an additional 73,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

