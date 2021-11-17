Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.43 ($7.56).

STAN stock opened at GBX 468.30 ($6.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £14.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 467.09. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.88 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

