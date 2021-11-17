Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.34) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Greenridge Global reduced their target price on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

