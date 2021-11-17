STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $150.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

STAA stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,681. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.07.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,151 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

