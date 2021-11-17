Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $485,000 Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $7,176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter worth about $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $5,389,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the first quarter worth about $4,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JOAN. Barclays downgraded shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

JOANN stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.