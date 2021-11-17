Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 50.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.04. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $665.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.52%.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

