Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,155 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

