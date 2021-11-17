Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 12,291 Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -105.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -293.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Truist decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

