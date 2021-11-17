Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KREF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 540.30 and a quick ratio of 540.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 51.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

