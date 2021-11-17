Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,883 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,626,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 154.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,994,000 after buying an additional 1,908,287 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 32.0% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 7,725,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,511,000 after buying an additional 1,873,820 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 78.5% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,752,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after buying an additional 1,650,532 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after buying an additional 911,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $8.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

