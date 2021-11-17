Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 4,656 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Zynex stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a market cap of $521.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

