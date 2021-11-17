Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

