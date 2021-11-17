Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,027,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,160 shares of company stock valued at $22,283,884. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,928,256. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.87, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.12 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.