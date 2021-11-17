Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $238.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.87, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $180.12 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,160 shares of company stock worth $22,283,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

