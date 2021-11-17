SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

SPYR, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and resell of Apple compatible products with an emphasis on the smart home market. It also identifies and acquires companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

