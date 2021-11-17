SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPYR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
SPYR Company Profile
