Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spruce Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

SPRB opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

