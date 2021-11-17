Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 541.8% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after buying an additional 479,367 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.71.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

