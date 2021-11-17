Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $769.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.