Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Down 75.7% in October

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the October 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,072,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

