Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 871,173 shares.The stock last traded at $11.65 and had previously closed at $11.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAH. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 311,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

