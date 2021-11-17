Spectrum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,901.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $32,508.98 and $4,901.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.09 or 0.00385292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000413 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

