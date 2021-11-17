Space Cow Boy Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.35 or 0.00065646 BTC on major exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $85,231.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00222782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

