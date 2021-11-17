S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.11. 43,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,623. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

