Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will post $4.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $4.56 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.20 billion to $22.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,593 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. 8,198,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -952.00 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

